Seattle City Council candidate sign painted with racial slur

SEATTLE (AP) — A yard sign supporting a Seattle City Council candidate was spray-painted with a racial slur.

The Seattle Times reports Shaun Scott campaign aide Enrico Doan wrote Tuesday on Twitter about his yard sign being defaced and the candidate shared a photo. The sign, with a photo of the black candidate, was covered in spray paint with a four-letter word and a racial slur against black people.

Scott is running in District 4, which includes Eastlake, Wallingford, the University District and multiple Northeast Seattle neighborhoods.

Scott said in an interview that “People just need to understand that these things are things that happen in liberal Seattle . and that things like this have happened somewhat regularly on the campaign trail.”

Scott’s opponent in the race Alex Pedersen condemned the vandalism on Facebook, saying people must be united in rejecting racism and hate.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says the Seattle Police Department will investigate.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com