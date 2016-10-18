Judge asked to step down in teens’ trial in officer’s death

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Attorneys for three teenagers charged in the death of a northeastern Pennsylvania police officer who fell 15 feet while chasing them want a judge to remove herself from the clients’ upcoming trial.

Isiah Edwards, Nasiir Jones and Tanner Curtis were all 17 when they were charged in Lackawanna County with second-degree murder and murder of a law enforcement officer following the July 2015 death of Scranton officer John Wilding.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2e2X3O2 ) reports that Jones’ attorney on Friday asked Judge Margaret Moyle to recuse herself. He said she took the unusual step of overseeing the preliminary hearing and argues that she heard what he called “highly prejudicial” testimony that “could potentially be inadmissible at trial.”

Attorneys for the other defendants say they are likely to join the motion.

