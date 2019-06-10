FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Truck driver charged following fatal crash with church van

 
Share

FORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with reckless driving after his pickup truck rear-ended a church van, killing four of its passengers.

A Virginia State Police statement Monday says 47-year-old Robert Lee Allen of Norfolk caused the crash in the central Virginia town of Ford on May 28.

Police said the van was carrying 11 people from Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ford for a revival when it was hit in the rear by Allen’s pickup, pulling a trailer full of metal.

It’s unclear if Allen has hired an attorney. His case doesn’t appear in online records and Dinwiddie County court offials said they are waiting for paperwork for his case.