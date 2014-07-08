Illinois woman seeks clemency in buried-alive case

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Illinois woman seeks clemency in buried-alive case

By JASON KEYSER
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Tearful relatives appealed for clemency Tuesday for an Illinois woman they say was wrongly convicted nearly three decades ago of taking part in in a macabre kidnap-for-ransom plot in which a businessman was lured from his home and buried alive.

Testifying before the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in Chicago, Nancy Rish’s supporters described her as a woman ensnared in an abusive relationship with the drug dealer who concocted the 1987 kidnapping of Kankakee businessman Stephen Small. They said she knew nothing of her boyfriend’s plans even as he had her pick him up from the remote, wooded burial site and drive him between phone booths where he made ransom calls.

“She doesn’t have it in her to do something so horrendous,” Rish’s sister Lori Guimond told the panel, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.

Small was a member of a prominent media family from Kankakee, in eastern Illinois, and a great-grandson of Len Small, Illinois’ governor in the 1920s. He was buried alive in a plywood box under several feet of sand and suffocated when a crudely fashioned breathing tube running to the surface failed before a ransom could be paid.

Other news
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023. The costs associated with Norfolk Southern's fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says

Rish’s boyfriend, Daniel Edwards, told police after his arrest that he acted alone, but he did not say that at trial as he fought to avoid the death penalty. Now, having abandoned his own appeals, Edwards has provided two affidavits stating that he alone committed the crime and concealed his plans from Rish.

Assistant Illinois Attorney General Erin O’Connell told the review board the state still firmly believes Rish was a willing participant.

“There’s been some suggestion that what happened to her was horrible, but let’s be more direct: Stephen Small was buried alive,” O’Connell said. “He was buried alive because Nancy Rish and Danny Edwards wanted to coerce $1 million from his family.”

The panel could vote within weeks. If clemency is recommended, Gov. Pat Quinn would have no deadline for a decision.

Edwards put Small in the box with water, candy bars and a light. He recorded a message from Small in which the terrified man asks his wife to deliver $1 million to his kidnapper with the plea, “It’s no joke. I’m inside ... a box. Grave.” Edwards played the recording into the phone during ransom calls.

Besides the affidavits from Edwards, the clemency petition details missteps by Rish’s trial attorneys. It says her lawyers, to the detriment of her defense, instructed her not to testify about conversations with Edwards, including her repeated demands to know what was going on and his violent refusals.

The petition also accuses prosecutors of withholding information and misstating facts. It mentions the prosecution’s assertion at trial that Rish had made the first call to lure Small from his house, even though Small’s son, who first picked up the phone, told police still searching for a suspect that it was a man’s voice.

In one of several victim impact letters filed with the review board, Small’s son, Ramsey, now refers to Rish having made that call.

Rish’s attorney, Margaret Byrne, challenged that.

“I would just like to state respectfully that the evidence does not support what Mr. Small says,” she told the panel.

Members of the Small family did not attend.

Rish’s son from an earlier marriage was 8 when she was arrested. Now 36 and with two sons of his own, he is hopeful.

“It’s time for her to come home,” he said in an interview before the hearing. “I see her being a grandmother to my children, I see her taking care of her elderly mother and just being back with her family. That’s all we want.”