Man who died while hiking on a Phoenix mountain identified

 
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died while hiking on a Phoenix mountain.

Phoenix police say it’s still unclear if the death of 47-year-old Kevin Lurito was heat-related.

The Maricopa County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Phoenix firefighters were called to Deem Hills Recreational Park near 50th Avenue and Happy Valley Road around noon Sunday after getting a call about of an unresponsive man on a trail.

Rescue crews located Lurito, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.