Police: Deputy returns fire after Georgia man shoots first

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man and a deputy exchanged gunfire leaving both men wounded.

News outlets report Walker County Sgt. Thomas Agredano was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call late Sunday night.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says Agredano and other deputies approached 47-year-old Sherman Travis Thomas and noticed he had a weapon on his lap. Wilson says Thomas failed to comply with officers and fired a gun toward them prompting Agredano to shoot him in return.

Wilson says Agredano is in stable condition and will be released Monday morning. Thomas is undergoing surgery and his status is unclear.

Wilson says Thomas will be facing at least two charges of assault on officers.