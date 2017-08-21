FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Standing Rock tribe completes rural water supply pipeline

 
FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has completed a pipeline connecting the North Dakota and South Dakota portions of a rural water delivery system.

The tribe completed the pipeline with help from the Bureau of Reclamation. The pipeline is part of the Standing Rock Rural Water Supply System.

Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault says construction of the water treatment plant, the new water intake and miles of pipe ensures “safe, clean and reliable drinking water” for tribal members.

Bureau of Reclamation area manager Arden Freitag says the project will stabilize the water supply for communities on the northern part of the reservation. The project replaces an intake that failed in 2003 and an aging water treatment plant.

A public valve-turning to celebrate the pipeline’s completion is scheduled Thursday in Fort Yates.