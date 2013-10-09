Topless women stage pro-abortion protest in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Women from the feminist group Femen have staged a topless protest in the Spanish Parliament against the conservative government’s planned abortion law reform.

Three women standing in the lower house’s public gallery took off their tops and chanted “abortion is sacred” as Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz-Gallardon spoke during a weekly session Wednesday.

One of the women climbed up on to a gallery railing and wrapped her arms around a pillar as she shouted down at the politicians.

The women, who had the message painted on their bodies, were dragged away by parliament ushers after some three minutes.

Ruiz-Gallardon opposes Spain’s abortion without restrictions until the 14th week and wants it once again only available under certain conditions concerning the health of the mother and the fetus.