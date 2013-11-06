United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Mass. inmate gets up to 23 years for guard attack

 
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former inmate at a Massachusetts maximum security prison has been convicted for his role in a prison brawl that followed the stabbing of a guard.

Soksoursdey Roeung was sentenced Tuesday to 18 to 23 years after he was convicted at a jury-waived trial in Worcester Superior Court of charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a corrections officer.

The charges stemmed from the June 2012 stabbing of Nathan Beauvais, a guard at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Beauvais, 28, was stabbed in the neck by Roeung’s cellmate using a prison-made knife, apparently in retaliation after Beauvais confiscated some contraband from the cell.

Other news
FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs. Caught in the middle are corporate profit margins, which measure how much profit companies make on each $1 of revenue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis

Roeung, 28, then attacked Beauvais and another guard who had come to his colleague’s aid, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Daniel Bennett asked for a sentence of 72 to 75 years, according to The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/1cE1OYs ). Bennett cited Roeung’s criminal past, which include a prior conviction for armed assault with intent to murder.

“He can’t even control himself in the most secure environment that we can create in the commonwealth,” Bennett said.

Roeung’s lawyer, Kevin Larson, sought a nine to 10-year-sentence more in line with guidelines.

Roeung completed his original sentence, but has remained behind bars at the county jail while awaiting trial on charges stemming from the prison attack, Larson said.

Rarn Pak, the inmate who stabbed Beauvais, was sentenced in March to 42 to 45 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to related charges. A third inmate, a convicted murderer, has also been sentenced for his role in the fracas.

The blade narrowly missed Beauvais’ spinal cord and he remains out of work, likely disabled for life, Bennett said.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com