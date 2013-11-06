Mass. inmate gets up to 23 years for guard attack

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former inmate at a Massachusetts maximum security prison has been convicted for his role in a prison brawl that followed the stabbing of a guard.

Soksoursdey Roeung was sentenced Tuesday to 18 to 23 years after he was convicted at a jury-waived trial in Worcester Superior Court of charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a corrections officer.

The charges stemmed from the June 2012 stabbing of Nathan Beauvais, a guard at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Beauvais, 28, was stabbed in the neck by Roeung’s cellmate using a prison-made knife, apparently in retaliation after Beauvais confiscated some contraband from the cell.

Roeung, 28, then attacked Beauvais and another guard who had come to his colleague’s aid, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Daniel Bennett asked for a sentence of 72 to 75 years, according to The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/1cE1OYs ). Bennett cited Roeung’s criminal past, which include a prior conviction for armed assault with intent to murder.

“He can’t even control himself in the most secure environment that we can create in the commonwealth,” Bennett said.

Roeung’s lawyer, Kevin Larson, sought a nine to 10-year-sentence more in line with guidelines.

Roeung completed his original sentence, but has remained behind bars at the county jail while awaiting trial on charges stemming from the prison attack, Larson said.

Rarn Pak, the inmate who stabbed Beauvais, was sentenced in March to 42 to 45 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to related charges. A third inmate, a convicted murderer, has also been sentenced for his role in the fracas.

The blade narrowly missed Beauvais’ spinal cord and he remains out of work, likely disabled for life, Bennett said.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com