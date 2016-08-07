Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Brazilian plastic surgeon to the stars Ivo Pitanguy dies

By Associated Press
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dr. Ivo Pitanguy, one of the world’s top plastic surgeons who helped make Brazil a popular destination for the rich and famous to get work done, died on Saturday. He was in his 90s.

Pitanguy’s death came one day after he carried the Olympic flame that later lit the cauldron at the Games’ opening ceremony in Rio’s Maracana Stadium. Suffering various health problems, he carried the flame while sitting in a wheelchair.

Pitanguy had a heart attack at his home in Rio de Janeiro, spokeswoman Patricia Sallum told The Associated Press. There were conflicting reports on his age. Some media and websites reported that it was 90, but Sallum said he was 93.

One of his signature surgeries earned the nickname the “Brazilian butt-lift.” His skills with the scalpel helped turn beauty-obsessed Brazil into a leading international destination for plastic surgery tourism and one of the countries where the most operations are performed.

Pitanguy was said to have a long list of international jet-set types who he operated on, though he was also careful not to release names. He became so successful that he commuted to work in a helicopter from a private island.

Despite his fame and wealth, he also liked to help poor accident victims for free. Early in his career, he created a surgical wing of a hospital to treat those with few resources. Other hospitals followed suit, leading to several that offer discounted or even free plastic surgeries to the poor.

Called the “philosopher of plastic surgery,” Pitanguy argued that beauty treatments can help people in the same way that psychoanalysis does because it helps break down internal barriers. In other words, changes made on the outside of the body can boost self-esteem.

His body will be cremated on Sunday.

This story has been correct with conflicting reports of age, spokeswoman saying it was 93.