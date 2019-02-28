FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: suspect arrested, dead body recovered in kidnapping

 
BOSTON (AP) — A body has been recovered and a suspect is in custody in the case of a 23-year-old woman who went missing from a Boston nightclub last weekend.

Boston police said Thursday that Louis D. Coleman III was arrested in Delaware. The department said it was awaiting “positive identification” of the dead body that was also recovered.

But WBZ-TV reports Jassy Correia’s family in Boston has confirmed her body was found in the trunk of Coleman’s car after a chase in Delaware.

Coleman had been sought in the disappearance of Correia, who went missing after leaving the Venu nightclub in downtown Boston Sunday night.

Police had set up a crime scene near where Coleman lived in Providence, Rhode Island, earlier Thursday, and Correia’s father urged anyone with information about his daughter’s whereabouts to contact authorities.