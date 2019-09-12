Comcast announces closure of call center in Colorado

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Comcast has announced it is expected to close a Colorado call center two years after opening the $10 million office.

The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that the company notified the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce of the Dec. 14 closure after the city launched its own broadband service.

Comcast says the move has nothing to do with the city’s broadband Connexion announced in August, but that the company is evolving to meet customers’ needs.

Comcast says its 237 employees have the option to apply for other jobs within the company or work from home, but should notify the company by Sept. 21.

Officials say Comcast would have received an $8.1 million incentive package if more than 600 jobs were created, but it never reached that number.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com