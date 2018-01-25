FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Teen drops suit against California police over sex scandal

 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The woman at the center of a sex scandal involving several San Francisco Bay Area police departments has dropped her last pending lawsuit against the agencies.

Her attorney John Burris said Thursday the teen dropped her lawsuit against the Richmond Police Department because she is tired of testifying. A judge formally dismissed the lawsuit last week.

The teen said she had sexual relations with nearly two dozen officers while working as a prostitute. She said some of the encounters occurred when she was 17 but testified that she lied about her age.

She had filed claims against police departments in Oakland, San Francisco, Richmond and Livermore, and the sheriff’s offices of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Oakland paid the woman nearly $1 million to settle her abuse claims.