Police: Man dies after trapped in Oklahoma donation bin

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a man has died after being trapped inside a donation bin.

Police responded to the donation bin in the parking lot of a grocery store in Okmulgee on Wednesday night.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says in a statement that officers found the man hanging out of the donation bin.

It took several minutes before officers were able to free the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prentice says it appears the man was trying to remove items from the donation bin.

Authorities were still trying to determine his identity. A cause of death has not been determined.

Okmulgee is located about 40 miles south of Tulsa.