FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fake claims of child abuse by UK elite get 18-year sentence

By NATASHA LIVINGSTONE
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A man who falsely claimed he was abused by members of a pedophile ring at the heart of the British government was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.

Carl Beech, 51, was the key witness in a prominent investigation of sexual abuse and slaying allegations involving British politicians, military generals, and senior officials in the intelligence services.

Beech was convicted of perverting the course of justice, fraud, voyeurism and possession of indecent images.

“He derived sexual pleasure from graphically describing the violent sexual abuse of young boys,” prosecutor Tony Badenoch said of Beech’s motives. “He enjoyed the attention and celebrity.”

Other news
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

Beech approached police in 2012 with a fantastic tale of drugs, sex and power at the higher echelons of power. It was a sensitive time in Britain, coming amid a wave of revelations that entertainer Jimmy Savile, a popular BBC presenter between the 1960s and early 2000s, had sexually abused hundreds of children and women at the height of his career.

London’s Metropolitan Police service spent 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) to investigate the “VIP ring” that Beech alleged was active in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Though the stories were completely fabricated, he managed to convince senior police officers, journalists and politicians he was a genuine victim.

The people he falsely accused as his abusers included former Prime Minister Edward Heath, former Home Secretary Leon Brittan and a retired head of the army, Edwin Bramall.

A lawyer, Drew Pettifer, read a statement the 81-year-old Bramall made about the “monstrous allegations” before Beech’s trial because he was not sure he would live through the proceedings.

He described having his house searched by 20 police officers while his wife was seriously ill in bed. His wife died without seeing his name cleared.

“I thought I could be hurt no more.” Bramall said. “I was never as badly wounded in all my time in the military as I was by the allegations.”

When doubts arose about Beech’s credibility in 2016, police searched his home and discovered hundreds of images of children being sexually abused and had installed a camera in a toilet to film a young boy.

London police came under widespread criticism for the investigation, which closed in 2016 without making a single arrest.