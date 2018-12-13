FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

89-year-old Alabama woman jailed over messy appliance store

 
Share

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Odean Cleckler, 89, said she has been doing her best to help run her husband’s used-appliance business since he died a decade ago. This week, that work landed her and her son in jail.

City officials arrested the pair for disobeying a court order to clean up Cleckler’s Appliance and Parts, which is surrounded by hundreds of old stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers along a main road in town. Friends are now volunteering to help clean up around the store, but Cleckler said it’s not that easy.

“I appreciate them, but I got a guy here who knows what to throw away and what to keep,” she said in an interview Thursday. “That’s my business and I’ve been doing it for years.”

Clecker’s husband Reuben Clecker died in 2008 after decades in the appliance business in Clanton, a rural town of about 8,700 people located roughly halfway between Birmingham and Montgomery. Responsibility for the shop fell on his widow and son Randy Cleckler, 64.

Other news
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions

Located near the town’s Walmart store, it’s hard to miss the Clecklers’ shop. Old appliances line the front of the business, and hundreds more sit on the ground in rows behind the shop.

City officials contend the appliances are both an eyesore and a health risk since the old machines hold standing water that can serve as a maternity ward for mosquitoes. A municipal judge acting at the city’s request ordered the business to clean up, but nothing happened.

That resulted in both mother and son being put in jail after a court session on Tuesday, a move Mayor Billy Joe Driver said he regretted. “I didn’t want her in jail, just putting it like it is,” Driver told WBMA-TV.

Randy Cleckler remains in the Chilton County Jail under a 30-day sentence, but records show his mom got out on a court order after spending what she said was her first night ever behind bars.

“It was an old hard floor with a pillow under my head. It wasn’t fun, but I survived it,” she said.

Driver said Randy Cleckler did “absolutely nothing” to remove the old appliances, leaving officials with no choice but to act. The mayor said appliances began piling up at the store following Reuben Cleckler’s death in 2008.

“Mr. Cleckler didn’t have all those. He would move out the older ones and sell of some off some of them,” said Driver.

The minimum dumping charge at the county landfill is $12, and Odean Cleckler said people bring her old appliances that the shop uses for parts. She said she’s trying to both honor the city’s wishes and help customers who prefer fixing their appliances to purchasing new ones.

“If someone needs a part that we can pull off an appliance we do that to help them out,” she said.