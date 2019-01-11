FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

China claims wins in returning fugitives, funds from abroad

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — More than 1,000 Chinese fugitives who fled abroad were returned to the country last year and more than $519 million in ill-gotten gains was recovered, the ruling Communist Party said Friday, in what it is seen as a further victory in President Xi Jinping’s years-long drive against corruption.

The party’s anti-corruption watchdog said among the 1,335 returned were 307 party members or government employees, including five on a list of 100 most-wanted Chinese corruption suspects handed over to Interpol.

They include: Xu Chaofan, the former manager of a branch of the Bank of China in the southern province of Guangdong suspected of embezzling $485 million who fled to the U.S. 17 years ago; and Yao Jinqi, a former deputy county chief who was extradited from Bulgaria, becoming the first fugitive sent home from a European Union country.

China says its four-year-old campaign to return white collar criminals and recover assets has captured more than 5,000 fugitives in all.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The operation known as “Sky Net” marked an extension of the anti-corruption drive Xi launched shortly after taking power more than eight years ago.

The campaign is largely popular and has helped make Xi China’s most powerful leader in decades. Critics say it has also been used to remove challenges to Xi’s authority and undermines the rule of law since it is spearheaded by the Communist Party, rather than the government.

Domestically, 621,000 people received punishments for corruption last year, including 51 officials at or above the provincial and ministerial level, according to the party watchdog body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Along with detaining suspects and seizing assets, graft-busters have also taken extreme measures such as demolishing 1,000 luxury villas built illegally in northern China’s Qingling mountains, according to a recent documentary shown on state television.

A weekend conference is expected to set out new anti-corruption priorities for the coming year.