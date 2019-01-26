FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man sentenced to nearly 27 years for killing teen in 1986

 
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man arrested in the killing of a 13-year-old Tacoma, Washington girl over three decades ago has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison.

The News Tribune reports 61-year-old Robert Washburn pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Bastian Friday before he was sentenced.

Washburn abducted Bastian while she was on a bike ride in a Tacoma park on Aug. 4, 1986. Her body was found several weeks later in a wooded area. She’d been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab came back last year linking Washburn to the crime after he agreed to provide a DNA sample to the FBI.

He was arrested at his Illinois home in May 2018.

Washburn said in a statement in court that he was deeply sorry.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com