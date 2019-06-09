Off-duty federal agents involved in shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating a fatal shooting after a man died at a brewery on the city’s northeast side.

Officers got calls about a shooting at the Nexus Brewery near Interstate 25 about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a woman inside the restaurant allegedly was being threatened by her ex, who was brandishing a gun.

They say some off-duty federal agents were at the brewery and stepped in to stop the shooting and at least one agent fired back.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Albuquerque Police Department identified him as Cody Guy Wrathall, 27.

Police and the federal agency are investigating the shooting.