Man gets life sentence in killing of 2-year-old daughter

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire convicted of sexually assaulting and killing his 2-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Roger Dana guilty of first-degree murder/felonious sexual assault and second-degree murder Wednesday in the 2016 death of Madison Dana. She was found beaten in Dana’s apartment in Berlin.

Dana was sentenced for his convictions on Friday in Coos County Superior Court.