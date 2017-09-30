2 killed in Taos County head-on crash; SUV driver arrested

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Taos County authorities say two people are dead and a third critically injured after a head-on wreck in which the driver of an SUV has been arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says the a vehicle’s female driver and a male passenger were killed in the crash early Saturday morning while a second male passenger in that vehicle is hospitalized in Albuquerque.

The office says 21-year-old Juan Espinoza was treated at a hospital and then jailed on suspicion of homicide.

Identities of those killed and injured weren’t released.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says the SUV that Espinoza was driving had been stolen.