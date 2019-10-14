Louisiana Senate race could involve rare three-person runoff

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Louisiana Senate race could involve rare three-person runoff

By MELINDA DESLATTE
 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state Senate race could be headed to a rare, three-person runoff election because two Republican contenders tied for second place, the secretary of state’s office said Monday.

State Reps. Steve Carter and Franklin Foil, among five candidates for the Baton Rouge-based Senate seat, each received 12,522 votes in Saturday’s primary election, according to secretary of state’s office spokesman Tyler Brey.

That would push both Republicans into the Nov. 16 runoff against Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Louisiana has had 10 other three-person runoffs since 1987 for police jury, school board and police chief seats, among other positions. Another three-person runoff in November is expected for a police juror position in Tensas Parish.

Other news
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

“Normally, it happens with more local races, not quite as high-profile” as a state Senate seat, Ardoin said.

Initially, secretary of state’s office results showed Foil edging into second place by eight votes, but Brey said there were problems scanning mail-in absentee ballots. When parish election workers rescanned the ballots, they found that Foil and Carter had tied instead.

Candidates have until Wednesday afternoon to request a recount of the absentee paper ballots, and Ardoin said Foil has indicated he will seek that review. A recount, if requested, will be done by hand at the parish registrar of voters’ office Thursday morning.

“Frankly, if it stayed the eight-vote difference, I would have expected a recount anyway,” Ardoin said.

Next month’s runoff will fill a seat being vacated by term-limited Republican Dan Claitor.

The Baton Rouge-based race appears to be the only remaining Senate seat that isn’t already captured by a specific party. Five other seats with runoff elections each involve two candidates from the same party.

In Saturday’s primary election, Republicans looked likely to have captured two Senate seats that had been held by Democrats, ensuring the GOP will have a veto-proof, 26 member majority in the chamber next term.

Republican Heather Cloud of Turkey Creek won a three-person race to take a vacant central Louisiana-based seat that’s been held by a term-limited Democrat.

Unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office also indicate that Republican Barry Milligan of Shreveport defeated Democratic incumbent John Milkovich of Keithville for a northwest Louisiana-based Senate seat. The Associated Press hasn’t called the race for Milligan yet.

Parish-by-parish election results will be certified Friday.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte