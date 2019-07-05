FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Rash of ATV crashes prompts warning from Maine wardens

 
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Game wardens in Maine are calling for a renewed focus on safety in the wake of several all-terrain vehicle crashes involving children.

The wardens say they responded to a crash in Caribou on the Fourth of July that injured two 14-year-old boys and a 4-year-old boy. They say none of the boys involved in the crash were wearing helmets, but they were wearing seatbelts.

Wardens say another holiday crash resulted in injuries to a Connecticut man in Frenchtown Township. Still another crash, in Burnham on Thursday, resulted in injuries to a 15-year-old and a 25-year-old.

Wardens tell WMTW-TV that yet more incidents were reported on Thursday. They’re calling for ATV users to wear protected headgear and operate the vehicles at safe speeds.