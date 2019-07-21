Sununu vetoes bill related to transgender birth certificates

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s transgender residents are expressing disappointment that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have made it easier to change their birth records.

The bill passed by the Democrat-led Legislature would have allowed transgender men and women and those who don’t identify as either male or female to change their name and gender information on their birth certificates after getting notarized statements from health care providers. New birth certificates would be issued, but the original certificates would also be kept.

In his veto message Friday, Sununu said there already is a reasonable process to change a gender designation.

Rep. Gerri Cannon, one of the state’s first transgender lawmakers, said Sununu showed a lack of understanding of what the community faces.