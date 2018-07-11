FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Teen who fired at trooper, fled in stolen car sentenced

 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teen accused of firing a gun at a Nebraska trooper and fleeing in a stolen car has been sentenced to 6-to-8 years in prison.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 18-year-old Shane Kildow was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. Kildow had earlier pleaded no contest to attempted assault of an officer, car theft and a weapons count.

Prosecutors say Kildow was 17 when he fired a handgun at least four times at the trooper who tried to pull him over northwest of Omaha in February 2017.

Kildow led police on a high-speed chase before crashing the stolen car he was driving in Valley. He fled on foot before being caught with the help of a police dog. The trooper was not injured.

