Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Celebration of Donn Fendler’s life is held in Maine

 
NEWPORT, Maine (AP) — A public celebration of life is being held for the man who survived nine days alone on Maine’s Mount Katahdin as a boy.

The memorial for Donn Fendler, who died in October at age 90, was being held Saturday at Nokomis Regional High School.

Fendler retired in Clarksville, Tennessee, but kept a summer home in Newport, Maine.

His ordeal as a 12-year-old boy is known to Mainers because his book, “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” is required reading for many fourth-graders.

He got lost while hiking with his family and made his way down the mountain and through the woods to the east branch of the Penobscot River. That’s where he was found bruised and cut, starved and shoeless, more than 30 miles from where he started