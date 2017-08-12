FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Texas brothers plead guilty in $36 million kickback scheme

 
DALLAS (AP) — Two Fort Worth brothers have pleaded guilty to playing a role in an alleged $36 million fraud scheme involving unnecessary lab tests of saliva and urine that were billed to the U.S. military’s health care system.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2vZiedx ) reports Matthew and Britt Hawrylak pleaded guilty Friday. An attorney for them declined comment. The brothers will be sentenced in November.

Two Travis County men were also charged last month in the alleged scheme. They have pleaded not guilty.

A criminal filing says the defendants, who are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, each face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.

The filing says the defendants operated Killeen-based ADAR Group solely to profit by submitting bogus health care claims.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com