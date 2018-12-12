Rhode Island sues Google over privacy lapse

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has filed a lawsuit against Google over a recent privacy flaw that exposed the personal information of 52.5 million Google Plus users.

State General Treasurer Seth Magaziner tells WPRI-TV the class-action lawsuit filed Monday accuses Google executives of misleading investors and regulators by hiding the security vulnerabilities in the little-used social network.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Rhode Island pension fund.

According to the lawsuit, the fund lost more than $4.8 million in stocks after the privacy breach was first revealed in October.

Magaziner says they plan to seek an undisclosed amount in financial restitution on behalf of the fund and its investors.

Google said Monday it has fixed the breach, and it will close the Google Plus service in April.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com