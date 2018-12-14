FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 former Mississippi deputies indicted for sex with inmates

 
RALEIGH, Miss. (AP) — Two former sheriff’s deputies in a central Mississippi county have been indicted for having sex with inmates.

Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton tells local media that 52-year-old Robert Thompson and 42-year-old Charles Johnson turned themselves in last week and are free on bail.

Indictments in Smith County Circuit Court show Johnson, then a sheriff’s investigator, engaged in sexual activity with a county jail inmate in April and May 2017 with the inmate’s consent.

Thompson, who was also an investigator, is accused of having sex with another jail inmate at the same time with the inmate’s consent.

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count and a maximum of $10,000 in fines.

The state attorney general’s office and the FBI investigated the case.