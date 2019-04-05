FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawsuits: Funeral home gave families the wrong bodies

 
Share

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi funeral home is accused of giving the wrong bodies to two families.

The Enterprise-Journal reported Tuesday that two lawsuits accuse the Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb of the body swap. Ninety-three-year-old Mary Dearman died on March 17, 2018, and 89-year-old Doris Alford died a day later.

The lawsuits say funeral home officials told Alford’s family days after they hosted a funeral that they had buried the wrong body. It says the body was exhumed and wrapped around its ankle was a name tag that read “Mary Dearman.” She was later buried a second time.

The lawsuits also accuse funeral home owner Jason Jones of slandering them. He had denied the swap to the newspaper, saying that the families were “being stupid and spreading rumors on Facebook.”

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com