Rutledge named to executive committee for GOP AG group

 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general is joining the executive committee of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

The group said Monday that Leslie Rutledge and Missouri AG-elect Josh Hawley will join the panel. Alabama’s attorney general, Luther Strange, was named as chairman for 2017. West Virginia’s attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, will serve as the group’s chairman in 2018.

There are 29 Republican attorneys general nationwide. The group selected its leaders at a meeting in Austin, Texas.