Firefighters deliver baby girl on sidewalk

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts firefighters leaped into action when a cab driver knocked on their door in the wee hours and said his passenger was having a baby.

The firefighters in Quincy, south of Boston, not only delivered the baby girl on the sidewalk at 1:30 a.m. Friday, they saved her life.

Fire Lt. Shawn Darcy says when he and his colleagues reached the cab, the baby had been partially delivered.

They completed the delivery but found that the baby wasn’t breathing. They cleared her airways and she started to cry.

An ambulance showed up and transported the baby and her parents to the hospital, where all are reportedly doing well.