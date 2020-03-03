US citizen arrested in murder of 2 women in Nicaragua

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police arrested a U.S. citizen in the killing of two women in the tourist destination of Granada, the government said Tuesday.

The official outlet El 19 Digital said Larry Robert McCartney was arrested Monday. It cited statements from Granada police Commissioner Félix Villarreal saying 68-year-old McCartney was accused of shooting his girlfriend and one of her friends in Granada after a disagreement.

Villarreal said the three had been drinking in a bar before McCartney drove them off in a car. He later forced them out of the car, shot them and then left their bodies.

Police found a .38 caliber revolver on McCartney. McCartney was believed to be a resident of Granada.