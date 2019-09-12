UNR, TMCC probe white nationalist flyers on campus

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials at the University of Nevada, Reno are investigating after white supremacist fliers were posted on several campus buildings.

School officials say multiple posters expressing white nationalist ideology were found Tuesday in about five buildings.

Eloisa Gordon-Mora, the university’s diversity and inclusion officer, says they were removed for violating policies and procedures for posting information on campus. They’ve been attributed to the American Identity Movement, which is classified as a white supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

Similar flyers were found at the nearby Truckee Meadows Community College.

The incidents follow the recent discovery of a swastika in a stairwell of a downtown casino hotel serving this year as a UNR dorm.

Gordon-Mora says the school is committed to investigating any incident that spreads hate or might threaten the community.