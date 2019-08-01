Report: Minnesota agency overpaid 2 tribes more than $25M

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Report: Minnesota agency overpaid 2 tribes more than $25M

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services overpaid two American Indian tribes more than $25 million for substance abuse treatments covered by Medicaid, bringing more scrutiny to the embattled agency, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported department officials learned this spring they had overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation by $25.3 million, according to internal memos obtained by the newspaper.

The social services agency, which has a budget of nearly $18 billion and serves 1.2 million people, reimbursed the tribes for in-person visits with health care providers when the patients actually were taking the medication at home.

The $25.3 million in overpayments is a preliminary estimate. The internal state memo does not explain how it happened. Medicaid payments to tribal providers are fully funded by the federal government, with the state agency acting as an intermediary.

Other news
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

Acting Human Services Commissioner Pam Wheelock said in a statement Thursday her department is trying to determine how the overpayments happened “and how to prevent them from happening again.”

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said the overpayments occurred over the past five years, before he took office in January, and that the payment structure was corrected in May.

“We are now taking a deeper dive to figure out the root of this issue and help ensure nothing like it happens again,” Walz said in a statement.

But the two tribes either disputed the alleged overpayments or said the state shares blame.

The Leech Lake band said it “steadfastly refutes these allegations that it was overpaid” about $13 million and asserts that all billing it submitted to Human Services was done in accordance with the band’s billing agreement.

“If the technical assistance DHS provided to us regarding our billing practices was incorrect, we hope and trust they will step up to the plate and admit that this is their error, not Leech Lake’s. We will not accept responsibility or admit to culpability where we were not in the wrong,” Leech Lake chairman Faron Jackson said in a statement.

White Earth vice chairman Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts said in a statement to the St. Paul Pioneer Press that his tribe will honor the state’s claim for $11 million in overbilled funds “so long as it is proven.” But Tibbetts says the state shares responsibility.

“Because DHS and the State were the architects of the billing structure that is being recalled, and specific Tribal employees that designed the billing for the Tribe have since resigned amid the audits the Tribe authorized in 2018 and 2019, the situation calls for shared responsibility,” Tibbetts said.

Legislative Auditor James Nobles said he is launching an investigation into the overpayments.

“This is serious,” Nobles told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Nobles’ office is an independent, nonpartisan arm of the state Legislature.

The Human Services Department has been hit by turmoil, with Commissioner Tony Lourey and his chief of staff abruptly resigning last month. Two veteran deputy commissioners also resigned but rescinded their decision.

Minnesota Republicans criticized the overpayments and renewed their call for reorganizing the Human Services Department.

“This is an agency that seems to have a blatant disregard for taxpayer dollars, and is simply not doing enough to stop activity that is costing taxpayers tens of millions each year,” said Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas of Elk River.