FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Minn. man sentenced in Texas for aggravated identity fraud

 
Share

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Minnesota man who authorities say falsely presented himself as a U.S. Navy pilot and defense analyst has been sentenced in Texas to 24 years in prison for stealing from various women he met online.

Forty-seven-year-old Derek Mylan Alldred was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to mail fraud and aggravated identity fraud.

He also was ordered to pay about $255,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say a Dallas-area woman who was dating Allred, who used the name Richard Tailor, filed a police report after becoming suspicious of him.

Investigators discovered he had charged more than $12,000 to her credit card.

They determined he had victimized at least 25 others in California, Hawaii, Minnesota and Nevada.