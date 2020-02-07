Russia FM: No proposal for Maduro exit in Venezuela visit

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Russia FM: No proposal for Maduro exit in Venezuela visit

By MARÍA VERZA
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Thursday that Moscow maintains its position there should be a “national dialogue without previous conditions” in Venezuela to resolve the South American nation’s protracted political crisis.

Sergey Lavrov said that in making his tour of Latin America that he brings no kind of offer that would facilitate an exit by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We do not bring any proposal. We respect our partners,” he said in response to a question on the matter at a news conference in Mexico City, one of his stops on the trip that took him first to Havana and will end in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

Lavrov said calls for Maduro’s exit as a prerequisite for dialogue are unhelpful for trying to solve the crisis that has lasted for years and was aggravated by 2018 elections. Maduro’s re-election that year was deemed fraudulent by the U.S. and 60 other nations that have supported opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s claim to be interim president.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

Russia agrees with Mexico in rejecting the use of force to resolve the Venezuelan crisis.

Moscow has long pushed for dialogue in line with the stance of Maduro’s government, an ally, and Mexico has defended the idea that Maduro’s government should not be excluded from any conversations.

Lavrov said there have been “positive advances” in conversations between Venezuela’s government and “opposition forces of patriotic thinking,” but added he expects dialogue will be more “inclusive.”

The regional situation was a matter of discussion in his meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, and both expressed their interest in reinforcing political and economic relations between Mexico and Russia.

Lavrov’s visit came as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government is focused on maintaining cordial relations with Washington.

Nonetheless, both Russia and Mexico made clear their interest in reinforcing multilateral approaches in regional and global matters and reinforcing both political and commercial ties.

Mexico is interested in gaining more access for tequila exports to the Russian market, for example.

Moscow wants to advance accords on counter-terrorism cooperation and investments in the energy and agricultural sectors, as well as large infrastructure projects and military-technological cooperation, areas where Lavrov said there are promising prospects.