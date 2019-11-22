Major projects get underway at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Major projects get underway at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

 
Share

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — More than $200 million worth of projects that have been in the works for years are taking shape at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, promising to boost efficiency and continue the modernization of the nation’s oldest continuously operated public shipyard.

Two U.S. senators joined Navy officials Friday in breaking ground on a Paint, Blast and Rubber Facility of more than 65,000 square feet and a consolidated warehouse of about 29,000 square feet. Together the projects are worth nearly $80 million.

The event took place hours after the Navy announced the award of a nearly $158 million contract for critical improvements at Dry Dock 1.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to optimize and modernize facilities and infrastructure at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,” Cmdr. Doug Herrin, public works officer, told the assembly.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales

Attending the event were U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, along with Capt. Daniel Ettlich, the shipyard commander, and officials from contractors Methuen Construction and Cianbro.

The General Accounting Office has urged the Navy to speed shipyard improvements in the face of a massive backlog of projects.

Because of growing demands on the fleet, it’s important to minimize the length of repairs and maintenance in shipyards, the GAO said. And equipment is aging beyond the expected life at all four of the nation’s public shipyards, the GAO said. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, established in 1800, repairs and overhauls nuclear-powered submarines.

The Paint, Blast and Rubber Facility will bring under one roof operations that are dispersed across the shipyard, and the warehouse will improve the shipyard’s ability to receive, inspect and distribute submarine components for worldwide fleet support.

The contract for Dry Dock 1 is also crucial. The improvements will allow Los Angeles-class attack submarines to float into the dry dock without a buoyancy system, officials said. It’ll also allow the dry dock to accommodate newer Virginia-class submarines.