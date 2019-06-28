FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: 18-year-old jailed in shooting death of girlfriend

 
Share

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say a teenager is jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 19-year-old girlfriend in a suburban Las Vegas home.

Henderson police Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said Friday that 18-year-old Noah Hadley was arrested after officers were called late Thursday to a report of gunfire at a home in in the Horizon Heights residential development.

A statement says the woman was pronounced dead at Henderson Hospital.

Her name was not immediately made public by the Clark County coroner.

Henderson police did not immediately release details about the shooting.

It was not immediately clear when Hadley was scheduled to appear before a judge, and jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.