US trade deficit narrows to $45.3 billion in January

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

US trade deficit narrows to $45.3 billion in January

By PAUL WISEMAN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January as exports fell but imports fell more. The politically sensitive trade gap with China widened.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.

Exports of goods and services slipped 0.4% in January. Imports dropped 1.6%. Both exports and imports of crude oil dropped in January, reflecting falling energy prices.

President Donald Trump campaigned against America’s persistent trade deficits -- especially the vast gap with China -- calling them the result of abusive practices by U.S. trading partners and bad trade agreements negotiated by his predecessors. He has imposed taxes on $360 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing’s trade policies. And he pushed through a revamped North American trade agreement meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

Last year, the U.S. trade deficit dropped for the first time in six years.

Exports of civilian aircraft, which can bounce around from month to month, dropped sharply in January. Exports of U.S. soybeans shot up 27.4%. As part of an interim trade deal signed in January, China agreed to step up purchases of U.S. soybeans and other agricultural products.

Still, the January gap in the trade of goods with China rose 5.1% in January to $26.1 billion. The January gap fell 12.3% with Mexico and 44.2% with Canada.

The United States ran a $21.7 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and education in January, boosted by a record $72.2 billion in services exports. But it recorded a $67 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as cars and appliances.