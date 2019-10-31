Libraries to boycott publisher’s e-book policy

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Libraries to boycott publisher’s e-book policy

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several large library systems across the U.S. plan to suspend purchases beginning Friday of all electronic versions of Macmillan Publishers’ new releases, in a protest against the publishing house’s planned restrictions on library sales.

Among libraries participating in the boycott are the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Nashville Public Library, the Maryland Digital Library and Washington state’s King County Library System. The protest is in collaboration with partners in the Digital Downloads Collaboration.

Patrick Losinski, CEO of the Columbus library, called it a “stand against limiting equal access to our customers.”

Macmillan’s library embargo, which also begins Friday, will restrict public libraries and consortium of all sizes to buying a single copy of each newly released e-book for the first eight weeks of publication.

Other news
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

“By limiting the number of copies our library can purchase, Macmillan is allowing only a certain segment of our society to access digital content in a timely manner — those who can pay for it themselves,” he said in a statement. “And that’s unacceptable in a democratic society.”

Last year, nearly 67,000 Columbus library patrons checked out nearly 2 million items from our digital collection. Digital content downloads continue to trend upward.

Macmillan is one of the largest book publishers operating in the U.S. The company did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday.

Macmillan CEO John Sargent said in an open letter that a surge in e-book borrowing has unsettled a publishing ecosystem that assumed a certain set of obstacles to accessing free library books, such as having transportation and needing to physically return the book by its due date.

“We believe the very rapid increase in the reading of borrowed e-books decreases the perceived economic value of a book,” he wrote. “I know that you pay us for these e-books, but to the reader, they are free.”

Sargent noted that Macmillan now gives libraries perpetual access to their copies of its e-books and also cut the price.

The boycott is an extension of libraries’ protests of the new policy. The American Library Association asked the public in September for help pressing Macmillan to rethink the embargo, including through petitions its members have posted on their websites.

JULIE CARR SMYTH
JULIE CARR SMYTH
Julie covers government and politics from Ohio.