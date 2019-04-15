Some condo associations can seek crumbling foundation help

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut condominium associations with crumbling foundations can seek financial help from the captive insurance company that’s been helping owners of stand-alone homes.

Michael Maglaras (mah-GLEHR'-us), superintendent of the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company, Inc., announced Monday that associations can apply on behalf of unit owners for any foundation where four or fewer units is located. They can receive up to $70,000 per eligible condo unit.

Associations can apply on or after April 18.

Maglaras says he’s been told that state lawmakers plan to amend the Connecticut law which currently limits the captive from financially assisting only four-and-under groupings of condos. Once that happens, Maglaras says condo associations will be able to apply on behalf of the remaining eligible foundations that are deteriorating from the presence of an iron sulfide.