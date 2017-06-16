Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Battleship Texas leaks fixed, retired ship reopens Saturday

 
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Leaks have been fixed on the retired Battleship Texas and the historic site reopens Saturday after nearly a week closed for repairs.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced divers finished patching the hull of the ship berthed at La Porte (luh-PORT’), east of Houston.

Water has been pumped from the 103-year-old vessel, which was closed to visitors since Sunday.

Maintenance crews first noticed leaks. Divers located several holes about 15 feet below the waterline, on the starboard side. The Battleship Texas at one point was listing 8 degrees, but parks officials say it’s now back to its normal tilt of just under 2 degrees.

Periodic leaks have plagued the ship since 2010.

Visitors are welcome again on the Battleship Texas starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.