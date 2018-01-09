US Army soldier dies at base in Kosovo

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Army soldier serving in the NATO force in Kosovo has died. It says the death is under investigation.

U.S. Army Europe said Spc. Robert W. Jones of Vail, Arizona died at the Camp Bondsteel base in Kosovo on Saturday. It gave no further details.

In the statement Tuesday, the Army said the 21-year-old Jones was a military police working dog handler who joined up in August 2015 and was assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade in April 2016.