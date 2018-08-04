FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Florida man jailed after fleeing police in upstate New York

 
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Florida man is jailed after authorities say he led police on a 36-mile (58-kilometer) chase in upstate New York, barreling his car toward a blockade and drawing fire from a trooper before crashing into an embankment.

State police arrested 49-year-old Andrew Adeb Said and passenger Tara Hackrott on Friday near Interstate 90 in Batavia, halfway between Buffalo and Rochester, as they attempted to flee on foot.

Said, of Port Richey, Florida, was arraigned on charges including aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. Hackrott, of Williamsville, had an outstanding warrant in Cheektowaga, near Buffalo.

Information on their lawyers wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities say Said and Hackrott sped off from police tailing them after a mall theft in Henrietta. Police say the license plates had been switched.