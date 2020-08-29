Police: Man charged after decomposing body is found in SUV

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged a suspect after the decomposing body of a Florida man who was fatally shot was found in an SUV outside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Anthony Douglas Jenkins, 23, was charged in the death of 24-year-old Kevin Williams, Atlanta police said in a Facebook post Friday.

Williams’ body was found Aug. 5 in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Investigators said Williams had been missing for a couple of days after traveling to Atlanta.

Police are unsure how long Williams’ body had been in the vehicle.

Jenkins faces one count each of murder, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another victim. He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail without bond.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who could comment for him.