Rhode Island woman charged with embezzling from employer

 
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been charged with stealing nearly $287,000 from her former employer.

State police say 34-year-old Monica Furtado, of Johnston, worked as an office manager for the unnamed Warwick company.

The president of that company filed a complaint in July, which led to an investigation.

Police say Furtado issued several forged checks to her private trucking company and identified nearly 350 separate, unauthorized checks or withdrawals.

She faces charges of larceny, obtaining money under false pretenses and forgery.

Furtado surrendered to police Wednesday and was released on personal recognizance pending further court proceedings. She could not immediately be reached for comment.