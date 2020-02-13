AP hires 2 reporters to cover race, join national team

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

AP hires 2 reporters to cover race, join national team

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has hired two veteran journalists to join its national reporting team that covers race and ethnicity.

Katrease Stafford and Aaron Morrison will join the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team and write about how race intersects with topics such as politics, criminal justice, government federal policies, climate change, religion, entertainment and sports. They will work closely with AP journalists around the country and world to deliver smart and impactful journalism on the issues of race and inequality, with a sharp focus on the 2020 campaign.

Stafford is currently an enterprise and investigative reporter at the Detroit Free Press, and Morrison is a senior reporter at The Appeal, a national nonprofit criminal justice outlet where he covers policing, incarceration and criminal justice reform.

“These two hires are significant and exciting steps that are central to the AP’s goal of expanding coverage of race and themes of inequality, especially as we get deeper into the 2020 campaign season,” said Noreen Gillespie, the AP’s deputy managing editor for U.S. news. “Kat and Aaron are outstanding reporters who from day one will help the AP broaden our coverage in this area.”

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

“The impressive journalism that Aaron and Kat have done — and will continue to do — aligns well with the visions of the Race and Ethnicity team and AP,” added Andale Gross, news editor for the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. “Both are strong at breaking news, delivering first-rate investigative journalism and uncovering compelling stories on topics that help drive the conversation about race in America.”

Morrison previously worked at The Record in Bergen County, New Jersey, and at Mic, and was an intern for the AP in Baltimore. He has written extensively about race in America, including civil rights reform, police shootings, the Black Lives Matter movement, racial disparities in the criminal justice system and the case of a white supremacist convicted of killing nine churchgoers in South Carolina.

He is an Oakland, California, native, a longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a 2008 graduate of San Francisco State University with a degree in journalism.

As an investigative reporter at the Free Press, Stafford has exposed rampant problems with Detroit’s demolition program since it was launched in 2014 to combat blight, including environmental and equity concerns in the predominantly African American city. Her reporting has led to congressional inquiries, proposed city legislation and a pending federal audit of the program.

Stafford, a Detroit native, is a 2019 Ida B. Wells Investigative Fellow. She graduated in 2012 from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in journalism.