Maine could require reflectors for horse-drawn buggies

 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The drivers of horse-drawn carriages in Maine may have to start using reflectors under legislation that lawmakers are considering.

The Legislature’s transportation committee is set to hold work sessions on the legislation Tuesday.

Such legislation comes as Mennonite and Amish communities have grown over the last decade in northern and central Maine towns such as Unity, Smyrna, Fort Fairfield and Whitefield.

Democratic Rep. Steve Stanley said cars and tractor-trailers have hit horse-drawn buggies several times in the past years.

Maine State Police Lt. Bruce Scott said strong religious beliefs could prevent some carriage users with complying depending on how the law is worded.

Democratic Rep. David McCrea said he’s met with Amish neighbors who have agreed to white reflective tape and oil lanterns.