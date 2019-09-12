New Hampshire not signing onto tentative opioid settlement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is not signing onto a tentative opioid-crisis settlement reached between a number of states and the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Associate Attorney General James Boffetti said in a statement that the tentative agreement “does not sufficiently hold the Sackler family, who bear significant responsibility for this opioid crisis, accountable.”

Nearly half the states and some 2,000 local governments have agreed to a tentative settlement with Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation’s opioid crisis.

Purdue file for a structured bankruptcy and pay as much as $12 billion, with about $3 billion coming from the Sackler family. The family would have to give up its ownership of the company.

Boffetti called it a “bad deal for the people of New Hampshire who have been hardest hit by the opioid crisis.”